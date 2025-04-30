'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan': A New Wave of Bollywood Romance

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', featuring stars Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, will hit the theaters on July 11, 2025, as announced by the filmmakers this Wednesday.

This musical romance, brought to life by director Santosh Singh and writers Niranjan Iyenger and Mansi Bagla, boasts a melodious score by Vishal Mishra.

Produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the film sets bold promises of a heartfelt narrative and has audiences eagerly awaiting its release. Vikrant Massey, known for his role in 'The Sabarmati Report', joins Kapoor in what is her anticipated acting debut following the shelving of 'Bedhadak'.

(With inputs from agencies.)