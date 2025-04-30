Changing of the Guard: Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari Ascends to Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari is poised to step into a significant role as the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff for the Indian Air Force, starting May 2. This transition follows the retirement of Air Marshal S P Dharkar, who was honored on his last day of service with a guard of honour at Air Headquarters, culminating his illustrious career.

Commissioned into the fighter stream in 1986, Tiwari brings with him a rich tapestry of experience, including his current role as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command since May 2023. The defense ministry recognizes his skills as a qualified flying instructor and experimental test pilot, particularly on the Mirage-2000 aircraft.

A National Defence Academy alumnus distinguished as the President Gold Medallist, Tiwari has significantly contributed to many operations, notably during the Kargil conflict. His broad field experience encompasses the operational testing of diverse weapons and systems, signaling a promising tenure in his new leadership position.

