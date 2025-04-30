Strengthening Tides: India and Maldives Boost Maritime Security

The Maldivian Coast Guard Ship MNDF Huravee has successfully returned to its home country following a maiden normal refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The ship was handed over to Maldivian authorities during a ceremony on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in India-Maldives maritime relations.

INS Kochi, a key vessel in the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, accompanied the MNDF Huravee to Male, the capital of the Maldives, further emphasizing the strategic maritime partnerships between the two nations. G Balasubramanian, India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, presented the ship back to Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF.

The visit of INS Kochi, part of the Western Naval Command, reinforces India's commitment to regional security under the MAHASAGAR initiative. A schedule of bilateral meetings, cross-deck visits, and sports events has been arranged, enhancing cooperation and friendship between the Indian Navy and MNDF.

