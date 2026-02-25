Ireland Elevates Maritime Security Amid North Atlantic Threats

Ireland announced plans to enhance its maritime security, focusing on increased radar and subsea surveillance capabilities to counteract hybrid threats in the North Atlantic. The nation seeks closer cooperation with NATO, addressing criticism over its defense spending and ability to monitor territorial waters.

The strategy emerges amidst concerns about Russia's 'shadow fleet,' accused of espionage and sabotage. Though Russia has denied the allegations, Ireland's Department of Defence emphasizes the importance of collaborating with NATO members such as Britain and France, and integrating with the Joint Expeditionary Force.

While military cooperation invokes debate over Ireland's neutrality, officials stress it's essential for national security. Prime Minister Micheal Martin highlighted the vulnerability of critical connectors with Britain, underscoring the need for investment in new technologies like radar and drones, despite low defense spending relative to the EU average.

