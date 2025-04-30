Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein Retrial: Powerful Testimony from Miriam Haley

Miriam Haley took the stand in Harvey Weinstein's retrial, recounting traumatic experiences and alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein. Her testimony forms part of a new trial after Weinstein's previous conviction was overturned. The defense argues consensual encounters, while other accusers are slated to testify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:19 IST
Harvey Weinstein

Miriam Haley faced a jury to recount harrowing experiences involving former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, against whom she alleges sexual assault. During her tearful testimony, she detailed an incident from July 2006 where Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on her despite her objections.

Haley is the first accuser to testify as part of Weinstein's retrial, which follows the overturning of his previous conviction. Weinstein denies all assault allegations, and his defense claims that the encounters were consensual, aimed at gaining career advancement. Haley countered these claims, asserting her sole intention was to seek professional opportunities.

Additional testimonies from others, including Jessica Mann and Kaja Sokola, are anticipated. The Associated Press has acknowledged that these women have allowed their names to be public. Weinstein's trial continues as the legal proceedings promise further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

