Harvey Weinstein Retrial: Powerful Testimony from Miriam Haley

Miriam Haley faced a jury to recount harrowing experiences involving former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, against whom she alleges sexual assault. During her tearful testimony, she detailed an incident from July 2006 where Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on her despite her objections.

Haley is the first accuser to testify as part of Weinstein's retrial, which follows the overturning of his previous conviction. Weinstein denies all assault allegations, and his defense claims that the encounters were consensual, aimed at gaining career advancement. Haley countered these claims, asserting her sole intention was to seek professional opportunities.

Additional testimonies from others, including Jessica Mann and Kaja Sokola, are anticipated. The Associated Press has acknowledged that these women have allowed their names to be public. Weinstein's trial continues as the legal proceedings promise further revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)