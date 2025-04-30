Left Menu

Dexter: Resurrection's Thrilling Return Date Unveiled

'Dexter: Resurrection' premieres July 11, streaming first on Paramount+ with Showtime. Starring Michael C. Hall, the series continues as Dexter searches for his son in NYC. With Angel Batista's investigation stirring up old secrets, Dexter and Harrison must face their darkest connections together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:44 IST
Dexter Resurrection (Photo: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Fans of the hit series 'Dexter' can mark their calendars as the much-anticipated 'Dexter: Resurrection' gets a premiere date set for July 11. The makers have also tantalized audiences with a teaser clip.

According to Deadline, the new series installment will premiere with two episodes on Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. On its television debut, audiences can tune in on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly.

The narrative picks up weeks after the dramatic events left Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall) comatose from a bullet wound. Awakening to a son now vanished, Dexter's quest leads him to New York. Meanwhile, Angel Batista's unexpected appearance signals trouble from Dexter's past. The series features exciting cast additions, including Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage, with notable guest stars like Neil Patrick Harris and Krysten Ritter set to appear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

