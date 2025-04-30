Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Iconic Dilli Haat

A massive fire erupted at Dilli Haat in South Delhi, prompting the deployment of 13 fire engines. The popular market, known for its art, crafts, and food plaza, caught fire on Wednesday night. The Delhi Fire Service is investigating the incident for further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:03 IST
Inferno Erupts at Iconic Dilli Haat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire incident occurred at Dilli Haat, located in INA, South Delhi, late Wednesday night, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire service received an alert at 8:55 pm, leading to the swift dispatch of 13 fire engines to the renowned art and craft destination, which also features a food plaza.

Details concerning the fire's cause and aftermath are being closely monitored as further information is awaited, with the operation to contain the blaze still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025