Inferno Erupts at Iconic Dilli Haat

A significant fire incident occurred at Dilli Haat, located in INA, South Delhi, late Wednesday night, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

The fire service received an alert at 8:55 pm, leading to the swift dispatch of 13 fire engines to the renowned art and craft destination, which also features a food plaza.

Details concerning the fire's cause and aftermath are being closely monitored as further information is awaited, with the operation to contain the blaze still in progress.

