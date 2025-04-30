Tourism Revamp: Himachal's Bold New Moves

In a significant policy announcement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed that there would be no departmental relocations from Shimla to Dharamshala, with only the possibility of shifting board and corporation offices under review.

During a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and the Tourism Department, Sukhu discussed potential measures to enhance the state's tourism appeal. Initiatives include outsourcing closed HPTDC hotels and introducing local food vans and luxury bus rides to attract tourists.

The state government is investing Rs 2,415 crore in tourism development, focusing on better infrastructure and enhancing air connectivity. Despite natural disaster challenges, HPTDC saw financial gains, helping clear pensioner dues, and plans further service improvements by leasing properties to private players.

(With inputs from agencies.)