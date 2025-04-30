Left Menu

Tourism Revamp: Himachal's Bold New Moves

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced no department relocation from Shimla to Dharamshala, though office shifts for boards and corporations are considered. Boosting tourism, the state invests in infrastructure, plans to outsource HPTDC hotels, enhance connectivity, and starts luxury bus rides to attract more visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy announcement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed that there would be no departmental relocations from Shimla to Dharamshala, with only the possibility of shifting board and corporation offices under review.

During a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and the Tourism Department, Sukhu discussed potential measures to enhance the state's tourism appeal. Initiatives include outsourcing closed HPTDC hotels and introducing local food vans and luxury bus rides to attract tourists.

The state government is investing Rs 2,415 crore in tourism development, focusing on better infrastructure and enhancing air connectivity. Despite natural disaster challenges, HPTDC saw financial gains, helping clear pensioner dues, and plans further service improvements by leasing properties to private players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

