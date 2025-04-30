India's Chess Renaissance: A New Era of Excellence

Reigning world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy sees a "bright future" for Indian chess, as demonstrated by the increasing number of Indian players in the top global rankings. With Indian men like D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa showing impressive performances, India is on the chess world map.

Humpy, a two-time world rapid titleholder, is currently ranked No. 5 in the women's section. She attributes the chess boom to support from the Government of India and the All India Chess Federation. Reflecting on her career, Humpy admits to finding it challenging in the classical format post-pandemic.

She has, however, polished her skills in Rapid and Blitz formats, achieving significant victories. Eyeing a comeback in classical chess, Humpy also praised upcoming talents like Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali, urging them to aim for higher Elo ratings to sustain their growth.

