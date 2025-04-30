Left Menu

India's Chess Renaissance: A New Era of Excellence

Koneru Humpy, a world rapid chess champion, highlights the promising future of Indian chess with more players in top global rankings. After struggling post-pandemic in classical formats, Humpy has excelled in Rapid and Blitz chess. She encourages young talents like Divya Deshmukh to aim for higher Elo ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:57 IST
India's Chess Renaissance: A New Era of Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reigning world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy sees a "bright future" for Indian chess, as demonstrated by the increasing number of Indian players in the top global rankings. With Indian men like D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa showing impressive performances, India is on the chess world map.

Humpy, a two-time world rapid titleholder, is currently ranked No. 5 in the women's section. She attributes the chess boom to support from the Government of India and the All India Chess Federation. Reflecting on her career, Humpy admits to finding it challenging in the classical format post-pandemic.

She has, however, polished her skills in Rapid and Blitz formats, achieving significant victories. Eyeing a comeback in classical chess, Humpy also praised upcoming talents like Divya Deshmukh and R Vaishali, urging them to aim for higher Elo ratings to sustain their growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025