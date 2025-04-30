Unveiling WAVES: A New Era of Global Media Cooperation
Ministers from 30 countries will attend the Global Media Dialogue, chaired by S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit. The event aims to promote sustainable development, media cooperation, and responsible journalism, while positioning India as a leader in creative and technological industries.
- Country:
- India
Leaders from 30 nations are set to convene for the Global Media Dialogue, a part of the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES), chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The Dialogue aims to produce the WAVES Declaration, marking a new framework for sustainable development and collaboration in global media. Discussions will cover fair trade practices, AI ethics, and combating misinformation.
The summit seeks to establish India as a pivotal creative and technological hub, exploring the potential for an International Media Collaboration Network to enhance cross-border partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)