Haryana CM Advocates for Cow Reverence as Cultural Essence

In a statement underscoring the cultural roots of India, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that revering cows represents the essence of Indian tradition. This assertion was made during an event at Gau Seva Dham Hospital, aligning cow protection with socioeconomic prosperity.

Saini emphasized that ancient sages regarded cow protection as pivotal for humanity's welfare, especially amidst global issues like warming, health crises, and degrading values. 'Gau seva,' or cow service, is thus advocated as a step back to traditional values.

The event, marking 'Akshaya Tritiya', saw Saini inaugurate a new facility at the hospital. He celebrated the site's modern care capabilities and announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh, reaffirming commitment to the hospital's future needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)