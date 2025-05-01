Left Menu

Haryana CM Advocates for Cow Reverence as Cultural Essence

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the cultural importance of cow reverence in Indian society. Speaking at Gau Seva Dham's event on 'Akshaya Tritiya', Saini highlights the cow's significance in religious, social, and economic aspects, advocating for its protection as a means to address global and moral challenges.

In a statement underscoring the cultural roots of India, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that revering cows represents the essence of Indian tradition. This assertion was made during an event at Gau Seva Dham Hospital, aligning cow protection with socioeconomic prosperity.

Saini emphasized that ancient sages regarded cow protection as pivotal for humanity's welfare, especially amidst global issues like warming, health crises, and degrading values. 'Gau seva,' or cow service, is thus advocated as a step back to traditional values.

The event, marking 'Akshaya Tritiya', saw Saini inaugurate a new facility at the hospital. He celebrated the site's modern care capabilities and announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh, reaffirming commitment to the hospital's future needs.

