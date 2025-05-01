Haryana CM Advocates for Cow Reverence as Cultural Essence
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the cultural importance of cow reverence in Indian society. Speaking at Gau Seva Dham's event on 'Akshaya Tritiya', Saini highlights the cow's significance in religious, social, and economic aspects, advocating for its protection as a means to address global and moral challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a statement underscoring the cultural roots of India, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that revering cows represents the essence of Indian tradition. This assertion was made during an event at Gau Seva Dham Hospital, aligning cow protection with socioeconomic prosperity.
Saini emphasized that ancient sages regarded cow protection as pivotal for humanity's welfare, especially amidst global issues like warming, health crises, and degrading values. 'Gau seva,' or cow service, is thus advocated as a step back to traditional values.
The event, marking 'Akshaya Tritiya', saw Saini inaugurate a new facility at the hospital. He celebrated the site's modern care capabilities and announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh, reaffirming commitment to the hospital's future needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maundy Thursday Traditions in Ranchi Kick Off Easter Celebrations
Reviving Traditions: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes Amid India-China Thaw
Ayush Mhatre: The Teenage Sensation Shaking Up IPL Traditions
Mizoram Honors Good Friday With Sacred Traditions
Leaders Urge Stronger Climate Commitments Ahead of COP30 as Global Warming Surges