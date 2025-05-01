Unity in Diversity: A Mass Wedding Celebration in Varanasi

In a significant event promoting social harmony, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday took part in a mass wedding ceremony in Varanasi, highlighting unity across diverse communities. During the ceremony, he performed the 'kanyadaan' of Rajvanti, a tribal woman from Jogidih, as part of the traditional wedding rituals.

The event, held near Shankuldhara pond on 'Akshaya Tritiya,' saw 125 couples from various castes, including upper castes, OBCs, and Scheduled Castes, tying the knot. The gathering underscored the message of unity as it brought together diverse communities under one umbrella to participate in this grand celebration.

A colorful wedding procession set the tone for the day, with brides and grooms making their way from Shankuldhara pond to the historic Dwarkadhish temple. Traditional music, drums, and fireworks accompanied the ceremonial walk, reflecting a fusion of cultural practices, while a priest from each social group presided over the weddings, marking a remarkable instance of inclusivity and shared cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)