King's Personal Battle Shines Light on Cancer Charities

King Charles III candidly spoke about the emotional challenges of a cancer diagnosis at a Buckingham Palace event celebrating the impactful work of cancer charities.

The King shared how his own experience with the disease has deepened his appreciation for these organizations, acknowledging the daunting nature of each new diagnosis.

Despite ongoing treatment, Charles remains active in public life, with his openness about his health journey inspiring many, according to Macmillan Cancer Support's CEO, Gemma Peters.

(With inputs from agencies.)