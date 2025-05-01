Cinema Meets Faith: Scorsese's Documentary with Pope Francis
The documentary 'Aldeas — A New Story,' produced by Martin Scorsese and Pope Francis, explores the Pope's global educational movement Scholas Occurrentes. It highlights the initiative's filmmaking projects in Indonesia, Gambia, and Italy, and emphasizes cinema as a tool for cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.
Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is collaborating with Pope Francis on a documentary titled "Aldeas — A New Story." This film aims to delve into the late Pope's work with cinema through the Scholas Occurrentes, an international organization he founded in 2013 to foster a "Culture of Encounter" among global youth.
The documentary will weave together conversations between Scorsese and Pope Francis, showcasing what is believed to be the Pope's final on-camera interview. The project will spotlight young filmmakers from Indonesia, Gambia, and Italy, participating in Scholas Occurrentes' Aldeas initiative, which uses storytelling as a means to inspire hope and transformation.
Scorsese has frequently met with the Pope, whose insights have often informed the director's work. The film reflects their shared belief that cinema offers a powerful platform for cultural exchange and understanding. Although no release date has been set, "Aldeas" promises to capture the essence of human experience and creativity.
