Cinema Meets Faith: Scorsese's Documentary with Pope Francis

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese is collaborating with Pope Francis on a documentary titled "Aldeas — A New Story." This film aims to delve into the late Pope's work with cinema through the Scholas Occurrentes, an international organization he founded in 2013 to foster a "Culture of Encounter" among global youth.

The documentary will weave together conversations between Scorsese and Pope Francis, showcasing what is believed to be the Pope's final on-camera interview. The project will spotlight young filmmakers from Indonesia, Gambia, and Italy, participating in Scholas Occurrentes' Aldeas initiative, which uses storytelling as a means to inspire hope and transformation.

Scorsese has frequently met with the Pope, whose insights have often informed the director's work. The film reflects their shared belief that cinema offers a powerful platform for cultural exchange and understanding. Although no release date has been set, "Aldeas" promises to capture the essence of human experience and creativity.

