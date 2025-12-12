Political Shift: Canadian Conservative Defects to Liberals

A Canadian Conservative opposition lawmaker, Michael Ma, has defected to the Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. This realignment leaves the Liberals one seat shy of a parliamentary majority.

Michael Ma represents Markham-Unionville and is the second Conservative in over a month to make such a switch. He emphasized his commitment to solution-focused politics.

The move is seen as a significant setback for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who faces an upcoming leadership review, after returning to the House of Commons following a previous election defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)