Political Shift: Canadian Conservative Defects to Liberals

Conservative opposition lawmaker Michael Ma has switched allegiance to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party, bringing it closer to a majority in Parliament. This move is a setback for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who is undergoing a leadership review. Ma's defection reflects a desire for pragmatic governance.

Updated: 12-12-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 06:33 IST
A Canadian Conservative opposition lawmaker, Michael Ma, has defected to the Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. This realignment leaves the Liberals one seat shy of a parliamentary majority.

Michael Ma represents Markham-Unionville and is the second Conservative in over a month to make such a switch. He emphasized his commitment to solution-focused politics.

The move is seen as a significant setback for Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who faces an upcoming leadership review, after returning to the House of Commons following a previous election defeat.

