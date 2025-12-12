Left Menu

Fans Outraged Over 'Astronomical' World Cup Ticket Prices

Football Supporters Europe has urged FIFA to stop selling national team allocations for the 2026 World Cup, citing exorbitant ticket prices. The prices have surged nearly five times since the last World Cup, potentially barring fans from attending. FSE demands a pause on sales and consultations for more reasonable pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 06:34 IST
In a bold statement, Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has demanded that FIFA halt the sale of national team allocations for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. The organization claims apparent price gouging could severely impact fans' ability to attend, potentially excluding them from the globally celebrated event.

The European fan group highlighted the staggering costs associated with securing tickets through Participating Member Associations (PMAs), with prices inflating to staggering amounts, nearly five times those at the Qatar World Cup in 2022. They also criticized the absence of a lower-price ticket category for loyal supporters, accusing FIFA of prioritizing profits over tradition.

FSE's Executive Director, Ronan Evain, expressed concern about risking the tournament's atmosphere due to reduced fan participation. The group called for immediate action, urging FIFA to consult with stakeholders and devise a pricing model that respects the event's cultural significance. The situation, if unresolved, could potentially transform the face of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

