Samsonite x Manish Malhotra: A Fusion of Fashion and Function in Luxury Travel

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Samsonite, a global travel solutions leader, has partnered with renowned Indian designer, Manish Malhotra, to elevate the luxury travel experience. The Samsonite x Manish Malhotra collection, launching April 4th, 2025, fuses fashion with functionality, aiming to redefine travel gear standards.

The collection, including luggage, backpacks, and sling bags, embodies Malhotra's signature design elements—intricate craftsmanship, glamour, and contemporary elegance—while incorporating Samsonite's innovative durability and practicality. Each product in the line reflects meticulous attention to detail, from sleek, minimalistic exteriors and high-gloss finishes to floral motif-adorned interiors, offering an upscale, organized travel experience.

Available at select Samsonite stores and online, the collection is heralded as blending couture allure with practical travel needs. Malhotra and Anushree Tainwala of Samsonite highlight this as a milestone in creating fashion-forward yet functional travel solutions, marking a new era in luxury travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)