Left Menu

Samsonite x Manish Malhotra: A Fusion of Fashion and Function in Luxury Travel

Samsonite and Indian designer Manish Malhotra unveil a luxury travel collection merging high fashion with functional design. Launching in April 2025, the collection includes luggage, backpacks, and sling bags featuring intricate craftsmanship and innovative practicality, celebrating elegance and modern travel needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:25 IST
Samsonite x Manish Malhotra: A Fusion of Fashion and Function in Luxury Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Samsonite, a global travel solutions leader, has partnered with renowned Indian designer, Manish Malhotra, to elevate the luxury travel experience. The Samsonite x Manish Malhotra collection, launching April 4th, 2025, fuses fashion with functionality, aiming to redefine travel gear standards.

The collection, including luggage, backpacks, and sling bags, embodies Malhotra's signature design elements—intricate craftsmanship, glamour, and contemporary elegance—while incorporating Samsonite's innovative durability and practicality. Each product in the line reflects meticulous attention to detail, from sleek, minimalistic exteriors and high-gloss finishes to floral motif-adorned interiors, offering an upscale, organized travel experience.

Available at select Samsonite stores and online, the collection is heralded as blending couture allure with practical travel needs. Malhotra and Anushree Tainwala of Samsonite highlight this as a milestone in creating fashion-forward yet functional travel solutions, marking a new era in luxury travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025