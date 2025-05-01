Left Menu

A Historic Shift? Sub-Saharan Africa's Cardinal Contenders for the Papacy

Kampala | Updated: 01-05-2025
  • Country:
  • Uganda

As the Catholic Church prepares for the next conclave, speculation is mounting over the possibility of a historic choice: a pope from sub-Saharan Africa. This region, unrepresented at the Vatican's highest rank throughout history, has three prominent cardinals in the running: Robert Sarah from Guinea, Peter Turkson from Ghana, and Fridolin Ambongo from Congo.

Choosing an African pope could symbolize inclusion in times of shifting demographics. Africa hosts a rapidly growing Catholic population, contrasting with the decline seen in Europe. Yet, traditional beliefs held by African cardinals could clash with Pope Francis' progressive policies, fueling debate over the Church's future direction.

The impact of such a choice would resonate far beyond ecclesiastical circles, potentially setting precedents for leadership diversity and signaling a pivot towards regions where Catholicism is thriving. This impending decision reflects broader social realities as the cardinals gather at the Sistine Chapel, ready to open a new chapter for the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

