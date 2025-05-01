Robert De Niro's Heartfelt Support for Daughter Airyn's Transition

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro has expressed his complete love and support for his daughter Airyn, following her recent public announcement of her transition as a transgender woman.

The veteran actor emphasized in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children."

Airyn, opening up in an interview with Them magazine, discussed the impact of Black women on her transition journey and the significance of trans visibility in media and public spaces. De Niro, a father to seven, including a newborn Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, has expressed pride in each of his children.

