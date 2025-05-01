Kerala Leaders Unite on May Day: A Call to Protect Workers

Kerala's top political figures marked May Day with a unified call to protect the labor class from capitalist exploitation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan extended greetings to the citizens, urging them to stand in solidarity with workers.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in a prior message, commended the hard work and dedication of Kerala's working class. 'May Day symbolizes the solidarity and relentless struggle for workers' rights,' Arlekar said in a social media post, recognizing their contribution to workplace prosperity.

Addressing the public through social media, CM Vijayan highlighted the historical significance of the workers' movement, while Satheesan emphasized the need to safeguard jobs amidst political regimes prioritizing corporate interests. Both leaders called for collective action to ensure justice and equality for all workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)