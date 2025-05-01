Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Unite on May Day: A Call to Protect Workers

Prominent Kerala figures, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, unite in advocating for workers' rights on May Day, emphasizing the need to protect labor from capitalist exploitation. Governor Arlekar praised the dedication of the state's working class, highlighting their role in sustaining global productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:03 IST
Kerala Leaders Unite on May Day: A Call to Protect Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's top political figures marked May Day with a unified call to protect the labor class from capitalist exploitation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan extended greetings to the citizens, urging them to stand in solidarity with workers.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in a prior message, commended the hard work and dedication of Kerala's working class. 'May Day symbolizes the solidarity and relentless struggle for workers' rights,' Arlekar said in a social media post, recognizing their contribution to workplace prosperity.

Addressing the public through social media, CM Vijayan highlighted the historical significance of the workers' movement, while Satheesan emphasized the need to safeguard jobs amidst political regimes prioritizing corporate interests. Both leaders called for collective action to ensure justice and equality for all workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025