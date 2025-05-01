May Day: Unity in the Fight Against Capitalist Exploitation

In Kerala, May Day has become a resounding call for unity and resistance against capitalist exploitation. Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan extended greetings, emphasizing the critical role of the labor class in society.

CM Vijayan used the occasion to remind citizens of the essential contributions of workers, advocating for justice, dignity, and equality, urging solidarity in the ongoing battle against economic exploitation.

Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appreciated the dedication of the working class, attributing workplace prosperity to their contributions. Satheesan warned against governments prioritizing corporate interests and stressed the importance of collective efforts to safeguard jobs and workspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)