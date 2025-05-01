Left Menu

May Day: Unity in the Fight Against Capitalist Exploitation

Kerala leaders commend May Day, urging unity against capitalist exploitation. CM Pinarayi Vijayan highlights workers' pivotal role in sustaining the world, emphasizing justice and equality. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan warns against wealth concentration. Governor Rajendra Arlekar praises workers' dedication as a source of prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:35 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
In Kerala, May Day has become a resounding call for unity and resistance against capitalist exploitation. Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan extended greetings, emphasizing the critical role of the labor class in society.

CM Vijayan used the occasion to remind citizens of the essential contributions of workers, advocating for justice, dignity, and equality, urging solidarity in the ongoing battle against economic exploitation.

Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appreciated the dedication of the working class, attributing workplace prosperity to their contributions. Satheesan warned against governments prioritizing corporate interests and stressed the importance of collective efforts to safeguard jobs and workspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

