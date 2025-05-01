Left Menu

WAVES 2025: India Emerges as Global Creative Hub

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 launched in Mumbai, aims to establish India as a central hub in the global creative economy. The event features influential leaders, discussions, and showcases the potential of the Indian media industry, with a vision to generate a $50 billion opportunity by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:56 IST
PM Modi (Photo/@WAVESummitIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, Maharashtra - Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, describing it as a transformative platform uniting creators, innovators, and policymakers globally. In a keynote address to international delegates, PM Modi highlighted India's ambition to foster a worldwide ecosystem of talent and creativity through WAVES.

The summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," seeks to position India as a pivotal force in the global creative economy, integrating varied sectors like cinema, gaming, and artificial intelligence. WAVES 2025 aspires to create a $50 billion opportunity by 2029, illustrating India's growing influence in the cultural arena.

A key feature of WAVES 2025 is the inaugural Global Media Dialogue (GMD), welcoming dignitaries from 25 nations to explore cross-border creative collaborations. The WAVES Bazaar digital marketplace further exemplifies the networking and business potential for thousands of buyers and sellers. Prime Minister Modi will engage with participants at the Creatosphere and Bharat Pavilion, spotlighting India's storytelling and digital innovation strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

