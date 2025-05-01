Left Menu

Reviving Harmony: The Healing Power of Indian Classical Music

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, renowned for his cultural initiatives, hosted Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia in a Sanatan Sangeet episode, exploring how music aids in emotional and spiritual well-being. They discussed music as a medium for healing, encouraging youth to embrace its transformative power.

Reviving Harmony: The Healing Power of Indian Classical Music
Mumbai, April 2025: The Sanatan Sangeet series witnessed a profound episode featuring Dr. Dinesh Shahra and celebrated flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, who explored Indian classical music's emotional and spiritual healing potential.

Dr. Shahra's initiative unites musical legends, reiterating music's role in mental health. Pandit Chaurasia shared personal reflections, describing the transformative power of the bansuri as a meditative force.

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Shahra stressed music's vital place in the modern era, urging young people to harness its calming effects. Pandit Chaurasia praised the initiative, endorsing music as a path to emotional and spiritual clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

