Reviving Harmony: The Healing Power of Indian Classical Music

Mumbai, April 2025: The Sanatan Sangeet series witnessed a profound episode featuring Dr. Dinesh Shahra and celebrated flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, who explored Indian classical music's emotional and spiritual healing potential.

Dr. Shahra's initiative unites musical legends, reiterating music's role in mental health. Pandit Chaurasia shared personal reflections, describing the transformative power of the bansuri as a meditative force.

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Shahra stressed music's vital place in the modern era, urging young people to harness its calming effects. Pandit Chaurasia praised the initiative, endorsing music as a path to emotional and spiritual clarity.

