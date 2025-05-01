WAVES 2025: Celebrating Cinema and Creativity in India

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, opened the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES 2025) at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, marking the event by releasing commemorative stamps to honor five greats of Indian cinema, including filmmaker Guru Dutt and actress P. Bhanumathi.

In his speech before a global audience, PM Modi praised India's cinematic achievements, emphasizing the international impact of luminaries like Raj Kapoor and Satyajit Ray, as well as the recent Oscar triumph of 'RRR'. He reiterated the essential role of cinema in disseminating India's rich cultural narrative worldwide.

The summit, featuring the WAVES Bazaar e-marketplace and Creatosphere, aims to boost India's media industry by linking creators and markets. Spanning multiple media and entertainment domains, the event seeks to establish India as a significant player in the global entertainment economy, projected to hit $50 billion by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)