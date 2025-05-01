Star Power and Diplomacy Shine at WAVES 2025 Summit

At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment (WAVES) Summit 2025, revered superstar Rajinikanth addressed the audience, emphasizing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepalese national.

Rajinikanth lauded Modi for his resilience, stating, "He is a fighter. He will meet any challenge," and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the WAVES summit. The actor was unwavering in his belief that the event would proceed despite the recent tragedy due to Modi's steadfast leadership.

Officially inaugurated by PM Modi, the WAVES 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre marks a pivotal moment for India's media sector. Modi's keynote highlighted India's rich storytelling heritage, aiming to position the nation as a global hub for media, innovation, and collaboration across more than 90 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)