Left Menu

Star Power and Diplomacy Shine at WAVES 2025 Summit

Superstar Rajinikanth praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership during the WAVES Summit 2025 following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Modi inaugurated the summit, highlighting India's potential as a global media hub, drawing creators worldwide to discuss innovation in entertainment and digital media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:52 IST
Star Power and Diplomacy Shine at WAVES 2025 Summit
Veteran actor Rajinikanth (Image/x@rajinikanth), PM Modi (Photo/@WAVESummitIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment (WAVES) Summit 2025, revered superstar Rajinikanth addressed the audience, emphasizing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepalese national.

Rajinikanth lauded Modi for his resilience, stating, "He is a fighter. He will meet any challenge," and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the WAVES summit. The actor was unwavering in his belief that the event would proceed despite the recent tragedy due to Modi's steadfast leadership.

Officially inaugurated by PM Modi, the WAVES 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre marks a pivotal moment for India's media sector. Modi's keynote highlighted India's rich storytelling heritage, aiming to position the nation as a global hub for media, innovation, and collaboration across more than 90 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025