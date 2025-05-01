From Kala to Code: Celebrating India's Storytelling Legacy

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, showcasing India's vibrant storytelling legacy. This year's theme, 'Kala to Code,' encapsulates the country's creative spirit and cultural diplomacy, celebrating its long-standing tradition of storytelling.

The pavilion features four immersive zones, each reflecting a facet of India's storytelling continuum. 'Shruti' focuses on oral traditions, 'Kriti' shines a light on written legacies, 'Drishti' explores visual expressions, and Creator's Leap examines the future of storytelling with cutting-edge technology.

The Bharat Pavilion is more than a display of cultural heritage; it signifies the government's support in fostering cross-cultural partnerships and investments, positioning India as a global center for creative innovation and collaboration. This initiative offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to connect with India's talent and expanding market potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)