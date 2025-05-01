Left Menu

From Kala to Code: Celebrating India's Storytelling Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, highlighting India's rich storytelling heritage. The pavilion's 'Kala to Code' theme emphasizes innovation and cultural diplomacy, with immersive zones showcasing the evolution of storytelling from ancient oral traditions to modern technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:51 IST
From Kala to Code: Celebrating India's Storytelling Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Bharat Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, showcasing India's vibrant storytelling legacy. This year's theme, 'Kala to Code,' encapsulates the country's creative spirit and cultural diplomacy, celebrating its long-standing tradition of storytelling.

The pavilion features four immersive zones, each reflecting a facet of India's storytelling continuum. 'Shruti' focuses on oral traditions, 'Kriti' shines a light on written legacies, 'Drishti' explores visual expressions, and Creator's Leap examines the future of storytelling with cutting-edge technology.

The Bharat Pavilion is more than a display of cultural heritage; it signifies the government's support in fostering cross-cultural partnerships and investments, positioning India as a global center for creative innovation and collaboration. This initiative offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to connect with India's talent and expanding market potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025