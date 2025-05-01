Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan on Insider-Outsider Debate: Passion Trumps Background

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan dismissed the insider-outsider debate in the film industry, emphasizing that passion and determination matter over background. At the WAVES 2023 summit, Khan praised Deepika Padukone and highlighted India's role in the global media landscape at the upcoming WAVES 2025 summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:15 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Photo/instagram/@poojadadlani02). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in a candid discussion at the WAVES 2023 summit, shared his perspective on the ongoing insider-outsider debate in the film industry. The session, 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler,' moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar, saw Khan, who is considered one of Bollywood's biggest stars despite no family ties in the industry, emphasize the qualities necessary to build a successful career.

Khan debunked the romanticism surrounding traits like hunger, ambition, and hard work often spoken about in the industry. 'People often say they were hungry and worked hard, but these words are lofty. The insider-outsider distinction is irrelevant,' he stated. According to Khan, success is determined by an individual's ability to hold their ground in any field.

Reflecting on his rise in Bollywood, Khan remarked, 'When I joined the film industry, I believed it was my world, and it embraced me with open arms.' He also expressed admiration for actress Deepika Padukone, suggesting that her upcoming role as a mother to her daughter, Dua, would be her best.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by stars like Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan. WAVES 2025 promises to be a global media hub with ministerial participation from 25 countries and the inaugural Global Media Dialogue, showcasing India's engagement in the entertainment sector. This summit will provide extensive networking opportunities through the WAVES Bazaar, enhancing global connectivity in the media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

