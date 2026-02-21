Hrithik Roshan Applauds 'O'Romeo': A Cinematic Triumph in Bollywood

Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan has extended accolades to Vishal Bhardwaj's newest directorial endeavor, "O'Romeo," urging audiences to experience the cinematic gem in theaters.

Released on February 13, the film shines a spotlight on Shahid Kapoor, who portrays a Mumbai underworld gangster named Haseen Ustara, while Triptii Dimri plays his love interest, Afsha. Notably, Roshan took to his X handle to commend Kapoor's engaging portrayal in the film, citing its interesting quirks as captivating.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "O'Romeo" has witnessed a box office surge, opening with Rs 9.01 crore and reaching over Rs 75.80 crore globally. Roshan, who is currently featured in "War 2" released in August 2025, shared his enthusiasm for the film.

