Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Applauds 'O'Romeo': A Cinematic Triumph in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan praised the film 'O'Romeo', directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The movie, which explores the life of a Mumbai gangster and his romantic entanglement, has enjoyed significant box office success, generating Rs 75.80 crore globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:55 IST
Hrithik Roshan Applauds 'O'Romeo': A Cinematic Triumph in Bollywood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan has extended accolades to Vishal Bhardwaj's newest directorial endeavor, "O'Romeo," urging audiences to experience the cinematic gem in theaters.

Released on February 13, the film shines a spotlight on Shahid Kapoor, who portrays a Mumbai underworld gangster named Haseen Ustara, while Triptii Dimri plays his love interest, Afsha. Notably, Roshan took to his X handle to commend Kapoor's engaging portrayal in the film, citing its interesting quirks as captivating.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "O'Romeo" has witnessed a box office surge, opening with Rs 9.01 crore and reaching over Rs 75.80 crore globally. Roshan, who is currently featured in "War 2" released in August 2025, shared his enthusiasm for the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
9,000+ Gramin Dak Sevak Unite at Guntur as India Post Scales Digital Push

9,000+ Gramin Dak Sevak Unite at Guntur as India Post Scales Digital Push

 India
2
Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Cartel Leader's Death

Violence Erupts in Mexico Following Cartel Leader's Death

 Global
3
Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator

Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi on High Alert After Bomb Threat Hoax

Delhi on High Alert After Bomb Threat Hoax

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026