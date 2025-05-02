Left Menu

Controversy Engulfs Ajaz Khan's Show 'House Arrest'

Actor Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest' was removed from the Ullu platform following backlash over its explicit content. The National Commission for Women has summoned Khan and Ullu's CEO after a controversial video clip shocked audiences. They are set to appear before the commission on May 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest' has been taken down from the Ullu streaming platform after a storm of controversy over its sexually explicit content.

A clip from the show, which featured Khan pressuring female contestants into inappropriate acts, caused outrage and discomfort due to its probing nature.

The National Commission for Women has summoned Khan and Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal to appear on May 9, following strong criticism of the show's content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

