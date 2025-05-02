Controversy Engulfs Ajaz Khan's Show 'House Arrest'

Actor Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest' has been taken down from the Ullu streaming platform after a storm of controversy over its sexually explicit content.

A clip from the show, which featured Khan pressuring female contestants into inappropriate acts, caused outrage and discomfort due to its probing nature.

The National Commission for Women has summoned Khan and Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal to appear on May 9, following strong criticism of the show's content.

(With inputs from agencies.)