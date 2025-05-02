Eurofragance's Fragrant Success: A Scent-sational 2024

Eurofragance, a Spanish fragrance firm, has unveiled its stellar financial performance in 2024, with a notable 27% rise in sales, reaching €180 million like-for-like. This achievement reflects strategic investments and innovations that have bolstered global expansion.

The company's CFO, Juan Ramón López Gil, attributes this success to committed teams and stringent financial strategies, with significant growth across all regions, particularly the EAT and IMEA areas. Their product categories, including Fine Fragrance, Home, and Personal Care, have also seen remarkable gains.

With an emphasis on sustainability, Eurofragance earned a Platinum medal from EcoVadis. Investments in talent and strategic initiatives like opening a creative center in Mumbai further fuel its growth. CEO Laurent Mercier emphasizes continued innovation and commitment to community engagement as key to future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)