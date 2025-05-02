Left Menu

Eurofragance's Fragrant Success: A Scent-sational 2024

Spanish fragrance house Eurofragance reports a significant 27% sales increase in 2024, driven by strategic investments and robust growth across regions and categories. With €180 million in sales, the company highlights its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement while expanding its market presence globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:37 IST
Eurofragance, a Spanish fragrance firm, has unveiled its stellar financial performance in 2024, with a notable 27% rise in sales, reaching €180 million like-for-like. This achievement reflects strategic investments and innovations that have bolstered global expansion.

The company's CFO, Juan Ramón López Gil, attributes this success to committed teams and stringent financial strategies, with significant growth across all regions, particularly the EAT and IMEA areas. Their product categories, including Fine Fragrance, Home, and Personal Care, have also seen remarkable gains.

With an emphasis on sustainability, Eurofragance earned a Platinum medal from EcoVadis. Investments in talent and strategic initiatives like opening a creative center in Mumbai further fuel its growth. CEO Laurent Mercier emphasizes continued innovation and commitment to community engagement as key to future successes.

