King of Bollywood Joins Forces with India's Top Toilet Cleaner

Harpic, India's leading toilet cleaner brand, proudly introduces Shah Rukh Khan as their brand ambassador in a new campaign 'Harpic Hai Na.' This collaboration highlights Harpic's trusted cleaning legacy and SRK's influence, aiming to inspire better hygiene practices in Indian households while showcasing superior toilet cleanliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:38 IST
Harpic, the top toilet cleaner brand in India, has unveiled a new marketing campaign titled 'Harpic Hai Na,' featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador. This initiative aims to strengthen the brand's image by combining Harpic's legacy of superior cleaning with Khan's widespread influence.

Throughout the years, Harpic has been instrumental in setting new hygiene standards and reaching a third of Indian homes. The collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan marks a significant milestone in inspiring better sanitation practices, targeting both urban and rural families with effective and reliable cleaning solutions.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed pride in representing Harpic, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness through small, meaningful actions. The new TV campaign highlights Harpic's superior performance against regular detergents, emphasizing its efficacy in providing 10X better cleaning, powerful disinfection, and lasting freshness.

