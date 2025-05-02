Left Menu

Russell Brand Faces Court: High-Profile Trial of Alleged Crimes

British actor Russell Brand appeared in a London court facing serious allegations of rape and sexual assault over incidents involving four women dating back over two decades. Brand, aged 49, denies the charges, asserting all activities were consensual. The court granted him conditional bail, with a full hearing scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:38 IST
British actor and comedian Russell Brand appeared in a London court on Friday, confronting accusations of rape and several counts of sexual assault concerning four women, incidents alleged to have occurred over two decades ago.

Brand, a former prominent British broadcaster and ex-husband to American pop star Katy Perry, maintained his denial of any non-consensual encounters. The 49-year-old entered Westminster Magistrates' Court, navigating a throng of media, maintaining his silence on the allegations.

Charged with rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two sexual assault counts from 1999 to 2005, Brand listened intently as prosecutor Suki Dhadda outlined the charges. He was released on conditional bail, with a significant hearing set for May 30 at London's Old Bailey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

