Kedarnath Reopens: Chief Minister Dhami Prays for PM Modi's Tenure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked the reopening of Kedarnath by visiting the temple and offering prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strength and long life. Dhami praised Modi's leadership, which he credited for launching significant reconstruction projects in Kedarnath following its devastation in 2013.

Speaking to reporters, Dhami emphasized Modi's devotion to Lord Shiva and his instrumental role in approving and overseeing projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore. These projects aim to enhance the experience for devotees visiting the iconic Himalayan shrine.

Addressing a gathering, Dhami mentioned the Cabinet-approved Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project, expected to improve safety and convenience for pilgrims. Accompanied by his wife, Dhami also engaged with the pilgrims, assessing their experiences and participating in a community kitchen initiative.

