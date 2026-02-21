US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

The United States Supreme Court has upended President Donald Trump's global tariffs, igniting fresh debate in India over the implications for the India-US trade deal. Congress, led by Jairam Ramesh, claims the deal reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desperation, arguing that this could have been avoided with patience.

President Trump, emphasizing his strong camaraderie with Modi, asserts that despite the Supreme Court ruling, the India-US trade agreement remains firmly in place. He describes the deal as fair, stating, "Now, they pay tariffs, and we don't." The US has rolled back tariffs on Indian imports in exchange for India purchasing American energy products.

In response, Ramesh questioned why Modi ensured an immediate announcement of the trade deal, pointing to domestic political pressures. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's decision is seen as reinforcing the constitutional principle that Congress holds taxation powers, challenging Trump's tariff strategy.

