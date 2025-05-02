Veteran Journalist R Thanikaithambi Passes Away at 78
Renowned senior journalist R Thanikaithambi has died at the age of 78 after a brief illness in Puducherry. Known for his extensive work in Tamil media over nearly 50 years, he headed journalists associations. His death was mourned by political leaders and fellow journalists.
Renowned veteran journalist R Thanikaithambi passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Puducherry after a brief illness. Family sources confirmed the news. He was 78 and leaves behind his wife, son, and daughter.
Thanikaithambi was a stalwart in the field of journalism, serving in Tamil dailies and television channels for nearly five decades. He also played a key role as the head of various journalists associations, earning respect and admiration from colleagues and political leaders alike.
The news of his passing was met with condolences from several political party leaders and fellow journalists, who honored his contributions to the media landscape.
