Veteran Journalist R Thanikaithambi Passes Away at 78

Renowned veteran journalist R Thanikaithambi passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Puducherry after a brief illness. Family sources confirmed the news. He was 78 and leaves behind his wife, son, and daughter.

Thanikaithambi was a stalwart in the field of journalism, serving in Tamil dailies and television channels for nearly five decades. He also played a key role as the head of various journalists associations, earning respect and admiration from colleagues and political leaders alike.

The news of his passing was met with condolences from several political party leaders and fellow journalists, who honored his contributions to the media landscape.

