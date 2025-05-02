The Global Resonance of South Indian Cinema

Nagarjuna, the South Indian cinema icon, on Friday highlighted the unique appeal of films like 'Pushpa' and 'KGF' in northern India, where audiences crave larger-than-life portrayals. These narratives provide a refreshing escapism for viewers in regions like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, offering them heroes they resonate with deeply.

Discussing the phenomenon at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, Nagarjuna noted that these films generate more revenue in the Hindi-speaking markets. He emphasized the importance of films being true to their cultural essence, citing 'Baahubali' as an example of a film shot with a Telugu lens that found global acclaim.

Actors Karthi and Kushboo Sundar echoed his sentiments, underscoring the enduring fan base for South Indian films. Anupam Kher added that storytelling with genuine honesty will always connect with audiences, suggesting that the current trend of attempting to be 'cool' could undermine cinematic authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)