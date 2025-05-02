Left Menu

The Global Resonance of South Indian Cinema

South superstar Nagarjuna emphasized how movies like 'Pushpa' and 'KGF' captivate northern Indian audiences with larger-than-life heroes. He believes these films succeed when they remain true to their cultural roots. Actor Karthi stressed the long-standing admiration for South cinema, while Anupam Kher highlighted the importance of honesty in storytelling.

Nagarjuna, the South Indian cinema icon, on Friday highlighted the unique appeal of films like 'Pushpa' and 'KGF' in northern India, where audiences crave larger-than-life portrayals. These narratives provide a refreshing escapism for viewers in regions like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, offering them heroes they resonate with deeply.

Discussing the phenomenon at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, Nagarjuna noted that these films generate more revenue in the Hindi-speaking markets. He emphasized the importance of films being true to their cultural essence, citing 'Baahubali' as an example of a film shot with a Telugu lens that found global acclaim.

Actors Karthi and Kushboo Sundar echoed his sentiments, underscoring the enduring fan base for South Indian films. Anupam Kher added that storytelling with genuine honesty will always connect with audiences, suggesting that the current trend of attempting to be 'cool' could undermine cinematic authenticity.

