Left Menu

Koyal Revolutionizes Storytelling with AI at WAVES 2025

Koyal, a GenAI audio-to-video platform, showcased its capabilities by transforming audio into video narratives at WAVES 2025. Notable collaborations include artists such as A.R. Rahman. Koyal's technology reduces costs and democratizes storytelling, promising to disrupt global content creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:29 IST
Koyal Revolutionizes Storytelling with AI at WAVES 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai, Koyal—a next-gen GenAI storytelling platform—unveiled its abilities to convert audio into immersive video stories. The platform is driven by AI models that pull emotions and narratives directly from music.

Koyal collaborates with music icons, like A.R. Rahman and Shankar Mahadevan, for the WAVES album, highlighting its potential to redefine how creators visualize content. The founders, Gauri and Mehul Agarwal, emphasize Koyal's role in democratizing creativity by lowering traditional barriers and empowering artists.

Already partnering with Universal Music India and other notable entities, Koyal is set to make significant impacts on the media and entertainment sector. Their proprietary engine, CHARCHA, ensures personalized, context-aware video outputs, heralding a new era in content creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025