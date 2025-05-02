Koyal Revolutionizes Storytelling with AI at WAVES 2025

At the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai, Koyal—a next-gen GenAI storytelling platform—unveiled its abilities to convert audio into immersive video stories. The platform is driven by AI models that pull emotions and narratives directly from music.

Koyal collaborates with music icons, like A.R. Rahman and Shankar Mahadevan, for the WAVES album, highlighting its potential to redefine how creators visualize content. The founders, Gauri and Mehul Agarwal, emphasize Koyal's role in democratizing creativity by lowering traditional barriers and empowering artists.

Already partnering with Universal Music India and other notable entities, Koyal is set to make significant impacts on the media and entertainment sector. Their proprietary engine, CHARCHA, ensures personalized, context-aware video outputs, heralding a new era in content creation.

