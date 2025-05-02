Left Menu

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Postponed, Shifting Video Game Industry Dynamics

Take-Two Interactive has delayed the release of 'Grand Theft Auto VI' to May 2026, affecting the company's stock and industry forecasts as it moves beyond fiscal 2026 and into 2027. This delay occurs amid economic uncertainty, including rising U.S. tariffs impacting gaming console prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Take-Two Interactive has announced a delay in the release of the highly anticipated video game 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' pushing the launch date to May 2026. The decision has led to a notable 9% drop in the company's shares during premarket trading.

Originally set for a fall 2025 release, the game, developed by Rockstar Games, is the cornerstone of Take-Two's portfolio. Analysts have projected it to be a significant revenue generator, with expectations reaching billions in annual sales. Previous entries have achieved monumental success, with 'Grand Theft Auto V' selling over 200 million copies since 2013.

The postponement takes the game out of Take-Two's fiscal 2026 plans and into 2027, potentially affecting next year's booking expectations. The delay occurs against a backdrop of economic challenges, including increased U.S. tariffs and a drop in consumer spending, which have already impacted sales for many game publishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

