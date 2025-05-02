Nita Ambani: India's Cultural Voice Rises Again

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Jiostar and wife of India's wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, announced the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre's upcoming event in New York. Scheduled for September, the Indian weekend at Lincoln Centre aims to showcase the depth of India's artistic and cultural heritage.

During the WAVES 2025 event at the Jio Convention Centre, Ambani highlighted India as a 'timeless civilisation' that has contributed ideals of truth, non-violence, and humility to the world. She emphasized that after periods of softer influence, India's cultural voice is 'rising again' as a significant global force.

The event will aim to spotlight India's soul through its arts, crafts, food, and spirituality, aspiring to not just inspire but also contribute to global well-being. Ambani stressed the importance of balancing modern technological advancements with India's 'ancient intelligence' amid artificial intelligence-driven global progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)