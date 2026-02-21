Left Menu

Renewing Linguistic Heritage: A Call to Preserve Arunachal's Unique Identity

Arunachal Pradesh leaders urge citizens to preserve indigenous languages on International Mother Language Day, emphasizing language as a core aspect of identity and cultural heritage. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein highlight the vital role of linguistic diversity and call for collective responsibility in nurturing native languages.

Updated: 21-02-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:54 IST
In Arunachal Pradesh, the call to preserve indigenous languages was underscored on International Mother Language Day, as Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the integral role that language plays in identity and culture. Khandu, in his message, articulated the deep connection between language and the soul of identity, stressing that the fading of a language entails the loss of culture.

Both leaders highlighted the linguistic richness of the state, noting its cultural significance. 'Our mother languages are the foundation of our cultural heritage,' Mein remarked, pointing out the strength of traditions and wisdom represented by the region's diverse languages. The call for renewed commitment to linguistic preservation was loud and clear, as the leaders articulated their vision for safeguarding this cultural legacy.

The emphasis was squarely on collective responsibility. Khandu urged citizens to nurture their native tongues, recognizing language as a repository of memory and identity, while Mein called for pride in linguistic heritage and a commitment to preserving and promoting the mother tongue.

