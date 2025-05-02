Left Menu

Indian Cinema's Global Impact: From Steven Spielberg to Worldwide Recognition

Indian cinema is gaining international recognition with filmmakers like Steven Spielberg praising films such as '3 Idiots'. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her encounter with Spielberg and highlights the cultural impact of Indian films abroad. The industry is embracing collaborations to extend its reach globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:33 IST
Indian cinema has captured international attention, with even Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg noting the influence of films like '3 Idiots'. This revelation was shared by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan during the inaugural session of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

Recounting her experience of meeting Spielberg, Kareena expressed pride in Indian cinema's global reach. She emphasized how foreign audiences are increasingly engaged with Hindi films in their original language, rather than dubbed versions.

During the summit, discussions led by Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Karan Johar explored strategies for further expanding Indian cinema's global footprint. Deverakonda advocated for increased collaboration between the north and south Indian film industries to broaden international distribution and cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

