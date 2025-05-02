Left Menu

Prince Harry Loses Legal Battle Over UK Security Measures

Prince Harry has lost his challenge against the British government's decision to alter his security arrangements after stepping down from royal duties. A court upheld that the changes were lawful, despite Harry's concerns for his and his family's safety. The decision emphasizes the delicate balance between personal security and legal protocols.

On Friday, Prince Harry faced another setback in his ongoing legal battles as the court rejected his challenge regarding changes to his security while visiting the UK. This follows his and Meghan Markle's withdrawal from official royal duties.

The Home Office's decision, made in February 2020, to cease automatic personal police protection for Harry was upheld last year by the High Court and reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal. The judges acknowledged Harry's dissatisfaction but found no legal error in the initial decision.

During the hearings, Harry's legal representation highlighted threats against him, including a purported call for his assassination by al Qaeda and a high-profile incident with paparazzi in New York. Despite these, the government maintained that revised security protocols remain beneficial from a security standpoint.

