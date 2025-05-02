Prince Harry Loses Legal Battle Over UK Security Measures

On Friday, Prince Harry faced another setback in his ongoing legal battles as the court rejected his challenge regarding changes to his security while visiting the UK. This follows his and Meghan Markle's withdrawal from official royal duties.

The Home Office's decision, made in February 2020, to cease automatic personal police protection for Harry was upheld last year by the High Court and reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal. The judges acknowledged Harry's dissatisfaction but found no legal error in the initial decision.

During the hearings, Harry's legal representation highlighted threats against him, including a purported call for his assassination by al Qaeda and a high-profile incident with paparazzi in New York. Despite these, the government maintained that revised security protocols remain beneficial from a security standpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)