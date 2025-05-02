PBS Chief Slams Trump's Attempt to Cut Funding

PBS CEO Paula Kerger has condemned President Donald Trump's executive order intending to eliminate public financing for PBS and NPR, describing it as 'blatantly unlawful.' Kerger emphasized that the move endangers the organization's capacity to deliver educational content to Americans, a mission they have adhered to for over 50 years.

Trump's directive, signed late Thursday, accused the broadcasters of 'bias,' and mandates the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to cease federal funding for PBS and NPR. In a subsequent social media post, the White House accused these outlets of using taxpayer money to disseminate 'radical, woke propaganda' disguised as news.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting contends that it operates independently of federal executive directives and has already taken legal action after Trump attempted to remove three of its five board members. The latest maneuver forms part of broader attempts by the Trump administration to control organizations that express opposing viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)