Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Sparks Legal Action

The Mumbai police have taken legal action against actor Ajaz Khan and producer Rajkumar Pandey, charging them over alleged obscene content in their web show 'House Arrest', which streams on the Ullu app.

A complaint filed by Gautam Ravriya of Bajrang Dal accuses the show of containing vulgar language and actions that insult women's modesty. Subsequent police action led to the booking under various legal sections, including the Information Technology Act.

Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh has called for a ban on 'House Arrest', citing its negative impact on viewers, particularly children. The controversy has ignited public discussion on content regulation on digital platforms.

