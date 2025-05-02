Left Menu

Controversial Web Show 'House Arrest' Sparks Legal Action

The Mumbai police filed an FIR against actor Ajaz Khan and producer Rajkumar Pandey for obscene content in their web show 'House Arrest'. Hosted on the Ullu app, the show allegedly contains content that insults women's modesty. Legal charges have been applied, with demands for a ban on the show escalating.

Updated: 02-05-2025 22:54 IST
The Mumbai police have taken legal action against actor Ajaz Khan and producer Rajkumar Pandey, charging them over alleged obscene content in their web show 'House Arrest', which streams on the Ullu app.

A complaint filed by Gautam Ravriya of Bajrang Dal accuses the show of containing vulgar language and actions that insult women's modesty. Subsequent police action led to the booking under various legal sections, including the Information Technology Act.

Maharashtra BJP MLC Chitra Wagh has called for a ban on 'House Arrest', citing its negative impact on viewers, particularly children. The controversy has ignited public discussion on content regulation on digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

