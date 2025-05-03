Goa Government Halts Celebrations After Temple Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic stampede at the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra festival in Shirgao village, the Goa government has announced a suspension of all government-sponsored events for the next three days. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in the deaths of six devotees and left more than 70 injured.

The announcement was made via a circular from Shreyas D'Silva, Under Secretary of the General Administration Department, expressing condolences to the victims' families and urging strict compliance with the directive. All government departments, corporations, and autonomous bodies have been instructed to adhere to the suspension of public celebrations.

The stampede happened when an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 people gathered for the annual festival. According to Director General of Police Alok Kumar, the overcrowded conditions on a slope led to individuals falling, causing a dangerous domino effect. He reported that 40 to 50 people were caught in the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)