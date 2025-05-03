Team Bergoglio: Cardinals Gather for the Next Papal Selection

As the cardinals of the Catholic Church congregate in Rome, the air is filled with anticipation and the scent of blooming jasmine. Behind the scenes of tourist-filled streets, cardinals hold private meetings, preparing to elect a new pope to succeed Pope Francis.

Back in 2013, cardinals campaigned for the candidacy of Argentine Jesuit Jorge Mario Bergoglio, culminating in his election as Pope Francis. Today, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, unlike his predecessor Cardinal Murphy-O'Connor, takes a reserved approach as cardinals weigh options for the next papal leader.

Amidst Rome's vibrant atmosphere and unofficial gatherings, Nichols emphasizes a continued reflection on Francis' papacy and its importance. Cardinals from diverse regions, molded by the multicultural vision of Francis, discuss pressing challenges and potential leadership for the church's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)