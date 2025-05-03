Union Minister Backs 'Phule' Film for National Influence

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has thrown his full support behind the biographical film 'Phule' during a special screening held in Mumbai on May 1, 2025. The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, explores the lives of Maharashtra's noted social reformers, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, who played a crucial role in challenging caste and gender injustices in India.

Athawale praised the film for its cultural and social impact, emphasizing its necessity for audiences, including lawmakers across India. He advocated for it to be made tax-free nationwide and suggested that it should be viewed by all Parliamentarians and President Draupadi Murmu to promote a deeper understanding of India's social issues.

Highlighting the movie's importance, Athawale stated: "This film effectively showcases the contributions of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. It holds significant educational value, especially for legislators, helping them grasp key social challenges." The movie, featuring actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was released on April 25, 2025, and had earlier faced some opposition due to its depiction of caste-based discrimination.

Ananth Mahadevan, also present at the screening, expressed his gratitude for Athawale's endorsement. "We stayed true to historical facts, and it's heartening to receive such acknowledgement. AthawaleJi's support means a lot," he remarked.

The narrative focuses on the Phules' 19th-century struggle against caste discrimination, illiteracy, and gender bias, offering a significant historical backdrop. Produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, 'Phule' is distributed by Zee Studios and also stars Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Darsheel Safary.

