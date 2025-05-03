Left Menu

The Unholy Trinity: A Tale of Gold, Greed, and Vengeance in the Wild West

'The Unholy Trinity', directed by Richard Gray, features a fierce battle over gold between Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan, set in 1870s Montana. The film promises a gripping narrative of revenge and moral dilemmas, hitting theaters nationwide on June 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:09 IST
Samuel L. Jackson, Pierce Brosnan (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The official trailer for the eagerly awaited Western film 'The Unholy Trinity', directed by Richard Gray, has been released. The trailer reveals an intense battle over a lost trove of gold, starring Hollywood heavyweights Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan. This gripping tale is set to premiere nationwide on June 13.

Set against the backdrop of the rugged Montana landscape in the 1870s, the story follows Henry Broadway, played by Brandon Lessard. Henry seeks vengeance against the man who framed his father, only to find himself amidst a fierce rivalry between two powerful foes: Brosnan's steadfast sheriff and Jackson's enigmatic outlaw, St. Christopher.

The trailer teases an escalating drama of greed and revenge, with Brosnan issuing a stern warning to Henry, advising secrecy about his bloodline. Jackson delivers a chilling challenge, hinting at a share in a fortune stolen with Henry's father. The ensemble cast boasts Veronica Ferres, Gianni Capaldi, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

