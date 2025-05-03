The Unholy Trinity: A Tale of Gold, Greed, and Vengeance in the Wild West

The official trailer for the eagerly awaited Western film 'The Unholy Trinity', directed by Richard Gray, has been released. The trailer reveals an intense battle over a lost trove of gold, starring Hollywood heavyweights Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan. This gripping tale is set to premiere nationwide on June 13.

Set against the backdrop of the rugged Montana landscape in the 1870s, the story follows Henry Broadway, played by Brandon Lessard. Henry seeks vengeance against the man who framed his father, only to find himself amidst a fierce rivalry between two powerful foes: Brosnan's steadfast sheriff and Jackson's enigmatic outlaw, St. Christopher.

The trailer teases an escalating drama of greed and revenge, with Brosnan issuing a stern warning to Henry, advising secrecy about his bloodline. Jackson delivers a chilling challenge, hinting at a share in a fortune stolen with Henry's father. The ensemble cast boasts Veronica Ferres, Gianni Capaldi, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)