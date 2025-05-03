Ryan Reynolds Eyes Epic Deadpool-X-Men Movie Crossover

Ryan Reynolds is in talks to spearhead a new cinematic endeavor that could see Deadpool team up with the X-Men in an unprecedented film crossover. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is actively crafting various story treatments for what could become an ensemble film featuring a select group of X-Men characters, with Deadpool playing a significant yet supporting role.

Reynolds, who has previously stated the importance of a strong narrative to warrant further Deadpool endeavors, appears to be considering this crossover as a viable pathway forward. This project is expected to operate independently from another X-Men film being developed by Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie for Marvel Studios.

While details concerning the X-Men members likely to appear in Reynolds' vision remain undisclosed, actress Cynthia Erivo has publicly conveyed her interest in portraying the character Storm within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is important to note that casting will ultimately be a decision for Marvel Studios. As it stands, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the proposed project is still in its nascent stages, with Reynolds conceptualizing it away from the studio's direct involvement.

Known for his hands-on approach, Reynolds frequently refines his projects before formally presenting them. This Deadpool-X-Men crossover will likely undergo multiple revisions before potentially entering production. Concurrently, Reynolds is engaged in the script rewrite for another film, 'Boy Band,' a Paramount project with a storyline about aging boy band members, in which he is set to star.

His longtime friend and collaborator, Hugh Jackman, is reportedly interested in participating in the project as well. Reflecting on his cinematic philosophy, Reynolds has expressed a deep-rooted passion for storytelling over acting, stating, ''I'm more passionate about storytelling than I am about acting. If I win, great. If I lose, I get to also feel like I was the architect of my own demise.'' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)