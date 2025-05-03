Shaping a Creative Future: US and India Collaborate in Media and Entertainment

The US-India Business Council has underscored the importance of collaboration between India and the United States in crafting a vibrant and technology-driven creative economy. This was highlighted during the recent WAVES Summit, underscoring the crucial convergence of media, gaming, and creative tech between the two nations.

In a statement, Jacob Gullish highlighted India's unmatched storytelling traditions and the US's cutting-edge technological prowess as pivotal elements in modernizing the media and entertainment sectors. The USIBC, alongside the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organized the inaugural US-India Creativity Showcase, spotlighting the strategic partnership.

The event included insightful dialogues with global executives, government officials, and creators focused on defining new business models, technologies, and content genres—forging cross-border synergies in content and distribution ecosystems, according to USIBC.

(With inputs from agencies.)