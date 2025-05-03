Shaping a Creative Future: US and India Collaborate in Media and Entertainment
At the WAVES Summit, the US-India Business Council emphasized the burgeoning collaboration in the media and entertainment sectors between the US and India. The event highlighted the synergy in creative technologies, storytelling, and gaming, bolstered by roundtables on tech development and ethical AI use.
The US-India Business Council has underscored the importance of collaboration between India and the United States in crafting a vibrant and technology-driven creative economy. This was highlighted during the recent WAVES Summit, underscoring the crucial convergence of media, gaming, and creative tech between the two nations.
In a statement, Jacob Gullish highlighted India's unmatched storytelling traditions and the US's cutting-edge technological prowess as pivotal elements in modernizing the media and entertainment sectors. The USIBC, alongside the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organized the inaugural US-India Creativity Showcase, spotlighting the strategic partnership.
The event included insightful dialogues with global executives, government officials, and creators focused on defining new business models, technologies, and content genres—forging cross-border synergies in content and distribution ecosystems, according to USIBC.
